Community resource fair to take place at Whitmer

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Washington Local Schools are hosting a community resource fair Tuesday to help struggling Toledoans pay bills and find work.

A total of 20 agencies will be at the fair, which runs from 4-7 p.m. in the Whitmer High School cafeteria located at 5601 Clegg Dr. The agencies will offer financial help and job placement services. The event is open to the public. Anyone living in Toledo is welcome to attend.

Agencies registered for the event include:

Ability Center

ABLE / Adult Education

Area Office on Aging

Community Credit Counseling Specialists

DeVry University

The Fair Housing Center / NW Ohio Development Agency

The Friendly Center

Habitat for Humanity

Lucas County Job and Family Services

Lucas County Workforce Development Agency / The Source

The Ohio Consumers Council

Parents Helping Parents

Toledo Catholic Charities

Toledo-Lucas County Public Library

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department "WIC"

The United Way

The Urban League

YMCA

