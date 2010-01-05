Community resource fair to take place at Whitmer - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Washington Local Schools are hosting a community resource fair Tuesday to help struggling Toledoans pay bills and find work. 

A total of 20 agencies will be at the fair, which runs from 4-7 p.m. in the Whitmer High School cafeteria located at 5601 Clegg Dr. The agencies will offer financial help and job placement services. The event is open to the public. Anyone living in Toledo is welcome to attend.

Agencies registered for the event include:

  • Ability Center
  • ABLE / Adult Education
  • Area Office on Aging
  • Community Credit Counseling Specialists
  • DeVry University
  • The Fair Housing Center / NW Ohio Development Agency
  • The Friendly Center
  • Habitat for Humanity
  • Lucas County Job and Family Services
  • Lucas County Workforce Development Agency / The Source
  • The Ohio Consumers Council
  • Parents Helping Parents
  • Toledo Catholic Charities
  • Toledo-Lucas County Public Library
  • Toledo-Lucas County Health Department "WIC"
  • The United Way
  • The Urban League
  • YMCA

