Council to form task force on dog policy

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo City Council members Joe McNamara, Rob Ludeman, and Steve Steel are working on the city's vicious dog policies in 2010.

"One of the issues I feel need to be looked at with the municipal code is that it's breed specific, said Council Member Joe McNamara. "Not all dangerous dogs are pit bulls. Not all pit bulls are dangerous dogs."

Council member Rob Ludeman says he hopes the task force will move into other areas such as a Toledo dog park.

The council members are taking applications for a dog policy advisory task force. Rob Wiercinski will have more on News 11 at Noon.

