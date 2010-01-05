Taping begins for Toledo government reality show

By Colleen Wells - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The cameras are rolling for the pilot episode of a Toledo-based reality show called "City Hall" that follows Mayor Mike Bell and city council.

Co-creator Robert Russ is from Toledo and says the city is a gem that is used to economic struggles. "The way I pitched the show is it's Extreme Home Makeover, but instead of one house and one family, it's a city in its entire population," said Russ.

The show would take viewers inside city hall and has the blessing of Bell, who traveled to Los Angeles to help sell the idea to production companies. "You hear Toledo in jokes and stuff like that," said Bell. "And most of the people have never ever been to the City of Toledo. Anybody that's lived here knows this is a great place to live. So what we have to do is be able to change our image. If we have the potential to use a national reality show to do that, why wouldn't we do something like that?"

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.