Wilma Brown elected first female council president

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Wilma Brown shattered the glass ceiling Monday to become the first female president of Toledo City Council. The vote was 12-0.

Brown says one of her biggest priorities is to fix the strained relationship between council and the mayor's office that developed during the Finkbeiner administration. "I believe that everybody has a say so about whatever," said Brown. "It's not just of me. It's us. I've always been that way."

Council members say they are looking forward to working with Mayor Mike Bell, who attended his first council meeting Monday.

"It's good to see that we are here in a spirit of cooperation to work together," said Council member Steve Steel. "So thank you, and here's to a great 2010."

In addition, Democrat Adam Martinez and former councilman, Republican Rob Ludeman were sworn in as at-large council members.

