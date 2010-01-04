This year, scam artists will be even more sophisticated

By Mika Highsmith - email

Posted by Kate Oatis

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - It's the new year, a time when many people look to the future -- including scam artists.

They grew more sophisticated last year, and experts are predicting they'll get even more clever in 2010.

The victim count in 2009 was more than 9 million people.

Ricky Anderson was among them.

"My bank had left me an automated message saying that there had been irregular activity on my account," Anderson said. (Click the attached video to find out what the most popular scams for 2009 were.)

Dick Eppstein with the Better Business Bureau is predicting that most of last year's types of scams will remain but that the crooks will be even more clever, using your actual name in all correspondence.

He says thieves will find a way to get your bank account info and that we'll see more electronic scams through text and social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Eppstein says his best advice is to "check everything out."

