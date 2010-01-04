Coroner: Burned man's death will be investigated as homicide

At this point, police are not calling the person's death a homicide, but a suspicious death.

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Lucas County Coroner says the death of a man whose body was discovered in a burning car on New Year's Day will be investigated as a homicide.

The coroner identified the victim as 51-year-old Eric Baldwin Monday.

Toledo emergency crews received a call around 4 a.m. Jan. 1 that an SUV was on fire at Pelee and Midway Plaisance in central Toledo.

Crews found the body in the front seat. It was burned so badly that police could not tell the victim's age, race or even gender. The vehicle was reported stolen weeks earlier.

Police say the fire was suspicious because the vehicle hadn't crashed into anything.

The coroner says there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body to determine a cause of death.

The lead investigator on this case has been questioning people all day.

Police say they may know more once a toxicology report comes back.



