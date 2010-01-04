Fitness resolutions might wane, but pros say: Stick it out (and they're not talking bellies)

By Joe Stoll - email

WEST TOLEDO (WTOL) - It's 2010: Have you made a resolution to get fit?

If so, you're not alone. Lots of folks showed up at SuperFitness in west Toledo Monday to work out their fitness resolutions in the gym.

Ron Boyd was one of them.

"I just can't commit to it at home,"" Boyd said. "Other things come up and I don't really get around to it."

Within a few weeks, though, the pain from starting something new will turn many people off and they'll either scale back on going to the gym or give up entirely.

But the professionals say: Stick with it.

"It can be pretty difficult to start," said personal trainer Clint Sharp. "You come in. You start sweating. Your muscles start getting used that you haven't used in a while. You get sore and you don't want to come back in, usually."

Sharp says it's a good idea to use different types of equipment -- and be versatile. That's why SuperFitness has different classes to help mix it all up.

