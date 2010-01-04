Bill Clinton to attend fundraiser in Perrysburg - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Former President Bill Clinton will attend fundraiser for Ohio Governor Ted Strickland Tuesday in Perrysburg.

The invitation only event will take place at the Carranor Hunt and Polo Club on Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.

