Route 66 Bar to reopen Thursday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – The Route 66 Bar in central Toledo, which has been closed for three months, will reopen Thursday at 1 p.m after a judge approved the owner's security plan.

The bar received national media attention in October after police say a drug deal triggered a wild shootout. Five people fired 20 shots inside the bar. One of the shooters was the bar's cook.

The owner's new security proposal includes plans to install metal detectors, hire off-duty police officers, require ID from all patrons, close at 2 a.m. and recontract kitchen services. The owner will also have no contact with the cook who fired shots.

The Route 99 Bar is a family business that has served Toledo for 30 years.