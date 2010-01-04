Brianna Mullinger expected home from hospital this week

UPDATED: Witnesses say the gates were down and the train conductor was blowing its horn. Investigators don't know why the students tried to beat the train but say the cold morning temperature could be one possible explanation.

Students continue to feel the pain as they mourn the loss of Cody Brown and worry about Brianna Mullinger.

It's been a horrific week for the students at Springfield. On Wednesday, Cody Brown and Brianna Mullinger were struck by a train while walking to school. Cody died. Brianna is hospitalized in critical condition.

Organizers expected to raise $15,000 that will go toward funeral expenses for Brown and hospital expenses for Mullinger.

The family of 16-year-old Brianna Mullinger posted on a hospital web site that she will be discharged from the hospital to return home this week.

The family of Mullinger asks that she not have any visitors until Saturday in order for the transition home to go smoothly.

