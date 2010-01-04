Brianna Mullinger expected home from hospital this week - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Brianna Mullinger expected home from hospital this week

The family of 16-year-old Brianna Mullinger posted on a hospital web site that she will be discharged from the hospital to return home this week. The family of 16-year-old Brianna Mullinger posted on a hospital web site that she will be discharged from the hospital to return home this week.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The family of 16-year-old Brianna Mullinger posted on a hospital web site that she will be discharged from the hospital to return home this week. Mullinger was injured when struck by a train on Dec. 16. The crash killed 15-year-old Cody Brown.

The family of Mullinger asks that she not have any visitors until Saturday in order for the transition home to go smoothly.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly