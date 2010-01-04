Vehicles crash into Toledo house twice in three weeks

A driver fled the scene on foot after crashing an SUV into a house Sunday night on 1400 block of Detroit Avenue near Dorr.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - For the second time in three weeks, a car has crashed into a house in the 1400 block of North Detroit Avenue.

Police say the latest crash happened Sunday afternoon, Jan. 3 when a driver failed to stop at a stop sign. That driver hit a car, sending it up into the yard and into the porch.

There were no serious injuries.

The homeowner says he had just finished repairing damage caused by a rollover wreck into his house.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.