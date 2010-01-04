UT police to hold campus shooter drills

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The University of Toledo Police Department will hold an active shooter drill Monday in the Ottawa East residence hall.

Officers will learn how to safely respond to a threat on campus. No live ammunition will be used during the drills.

The drill Monday begins at 7 a.m. and will last about 90 minutes. Two additional training sessions are scheduled this week. One will take place Tuesday night at 11:00 p.m. and another on Friday at 3 p.m.

