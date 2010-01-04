Monday autopsy scheduled for burned body found in central Toledo

At this point, police are not calling the person's death a homicide, but a suspicious death.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Investigators hope an autopsy Monday will give them more answers about a body discovered Friday morning in a burning SUV at Pelee and Midway Plaisance, off Dorr Street, around 4 a.m.

Police say the person in the vehicle was so badly burned they couldn't figure out their age, race or gender. Toledo police responded to a car fire and found a victim inside the front of the car.

At this point, police are not calling it a homicide. However, they are calling the death suspicious. It's the first suspicious death reported in 2010.

The vehicle had been reported stolen several weeks ago, according to police.

