Chief Navarre: Toledo police officer who hit house with car had no license

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre says the police officer who responded to a report of a stolen car then lost control and hit a house in the 2800 block of Mulberry around 1:30 a.m. Sunday did not possess a valid operator's permit.

The officer's license had expired in August, 2009, Navarre said. The officer will be cited for operating a vehicle without a license.

The Toledo Police Department says the officer hit something in the road before losing control. However, people in the neighborhood say there was nothing in the road where the officer says he lost control.

The vehicle damaged the porch of the home. Nobody was injured in the crash.

