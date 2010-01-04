Manitou Beach Inn destroyed by fire

Viewer SEE SNAP SEND photo sent in by Bill Koch.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) - The Manitou Beach Inn on Devils Lake was destroyed by an early morning fire Sunday.

The Inn is located near the intersection of Walnut Street and Grove Street in Lenawee County.

The fire is under investigation. There is no word on how it started.

