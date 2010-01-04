Additional 1-3" of snow accumulation expected Monday

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

(WTOL) - Snow is expected Monday with an accumulation of 1-3" in addition to what is already on the ground. The high temperature Monday is expected to be around 25 degrees.

The greatest accumulations will be east of I-75, especially Erie & Huron counties.

Flurries are expected Monday night with a low temperature in the middle teens.

A chance of snow showers continues Tuesday.

