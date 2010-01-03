Toledoans sound-off on mayor's terms in office

By Erica Shaffer

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Sunday was Carty Finkbeiner's last full day in office as Mayor of Toledo. Mike Bell will be sworn in Monday at 3 p.m.

News 11 spent the day talking to Toledoans, asking people their feelings about the extroverted mayor. While some said there were some hang-ups during his term, most believed he wanted what was best for the city.

"He did a real good job," said John Johnson. "He did more than people give him credit for."

"If you look at the kinds of things that happened during his tenure you see a lot of assets that were accumulated over that time," Douglas Felt said.

Ron Smith felt the mayor tried to beautify Toledo with flowers. "I love to see that."

People spoke highly of accomplishments such as the Mud Hens stadium and the new Lucas County Arena. But while some acknowledge what he brought to the city others believe he could have accomplished more.

"There could have been a lot more working together with council and I think the friction between them kind of cost us a few things," Terri Gailer said.

Juanita Kontak felt "his good things would have been more acknowledged had he not gone out of his way to do things that just came out of left field."

On the football field, Carty Finkbeiner used to coach John Barber. Barber said he liked to see Finkbeiner as a passionate mayor because that's exactly how he was on the field, describing him as "very fiery, very aggressive."

Concern for jobs is a common denominator for almost all Toledoans, whether they back Finkbeiner or the new mayor. As Mike Bell takes office Monday, Kathy Temple says, "I hope he gets things going for Toledo and gets more jobs here."

