Fla. suspect being held without bond in 4 killings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man accused of killing four relatives at a Thanksgiving dinner is being ordered held without bond on four charges of murder.

Paul Merhige was booked early Sunday at the Palm Beach County jail, hours after he was captured at a motel in the Florida Keys. The Palm Beach Post reported that Merhige was silent at his first court appearance. He was appointed a public defender, and an arraignment is set for Feb. 1.

The 35-year-old Merhige eluded authorities for about a month by checking into a Long Key motel under a fake name and address, and hiding his car with a cover. He is accused of gunning down his twin sisters, a 79-year-old aunt and a 6-year-old cousin at a family gathering of more than a dozen relatives in Jupiter.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)