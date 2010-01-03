Ohio taxpayers asked to cover rising pension costs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Two of Ohio's five public pensions systems are asking taxpayers to pay more to cover shortfalls in government worker benefits many would envy.

The additional money would add $400 million to the size of the state's pension funds, which now stands at $4.1 billion. An analysis by The Columbus Dispatch reported Sunday found the bill for taxpayers could top $5 billion a year roughly five years from now.

While most private workers' retirement prospects depend on the success of the stock market, government employee pensions are guaranteed. Government pensions for the longest serving employees top out at 88 percent of their pay.

Many government leaders are highly reluctant to change the pensions even as the private sector increasingly turns away from providing them.

