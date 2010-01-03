Ohio man faces execution in immigrant shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A man who shot and killed a carryout owner is next in line to be executed by the state of Ohio.

Vernon Smith faces execution on Thursday in the 1993 death of Sohail Darwish, an immigrant raised in Saudi Arabia who bought a corner store to provide for his young family.

Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland hasn't announced whether he will grant clemency. The Ohio Parole Board rejected mercy, saying Smith has not shown significant remorse. Smith would become the second inmate executed with one drug in U.S. history. Ohio switched to one drug after a botched execution attempt on another inmate in September.

Smith's friends told investigators that Smith claimed he shot Darwish because he moved too slow and "shouldn't be in our neighborhood."