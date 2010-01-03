Changing of the guard, as Toledo gets ready to swear in a new mayor

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The City of Toledo is getting ready to ring in a new era of leadership. Sunday marks the last full day for Mayor Carty Finkbeiner to lead the Glass City.

Mike Bell will be sworn in as Toledo's new mayor Monday, but even with a new mayor, two news city council members and a new council president, the city faces the same old problem: how to balance a $20 million budget deficit.

Council members think communication will be better between council and the Bell's office with Mike Bell in charge, but they say solving the city's problems will still be hard work from day one.

Republican City Council-elect Rob Ludeman says, "we're all going to have to hit the ground running and cooperate we can't be bickering fighting about turf and that type of thing."

Mike Bell will be sworn into office Monday at 3 p.m. The ceremony will take place in the courtyard at Cousino's Navy Bistro with a short reception to follow.

