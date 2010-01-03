Unemployed learn to deal cards at casino school

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) - A so-called college for casino dealers is luring laid-off Ohio residents across the border to Michigan seeking a fresh start in gambling.

ABC School of Bartending and Casino College in southeastern Michigan teaches students how to count poker chips, deal cards and manage a game of blackjack, among other skills. Instructor Lee Chau says many students from Ohio are hoping his classes will give them an edge over other applicants for jobs at casinos to be built across the state.

Ohio voters in November approved a state constitutional amendment that allows casinos in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo.

Chau says he has trained nearly 200 Ohio residents in the past two years. The college plans to open locations in Cleveland and Columbus next spring.