Fire kills 4 in Ohio mobile home

GREENWICH, Ohio (AP) - Two young children and their parents perished in a blaze at an Ohio mobile home Saturday, and a third sibling is being treated for injuries at a hospital.

Ohio fire marshal's spokesman Shane Cartmill says firefighters were called to the trailer at 6:30 a.m. in Greenwich, about 75 miles southwest of Cleveland. John and Lisa Schunatz and their children, 6-year-old Jeffery and 4-year-old Valerie, were killed in the fire.

Five-year-old Daniel Schunatz was transported to a hospital in Akron, but his condition was not known. Raymond Reed, manager of the mobile home park, says the Schunatz family had lived there for about five years. The cause of the blaze is not known.