Bars bank on Buckeye fans for business

(WTOL) - Several area bars decided to open today, on a holiday they would normally stay closed, because the Ohio State Buckeyes played in the Rose Bowl. They hoped for additional cash to flow through the doors.

At Sidelines, in downtown Toledo by the new arena, it wasn't the football fans that packed its seats. It turned out to be the hockey fans.

"If it weren't for the arena, probably no one would have come down," said Mark Tabone of Sidelines Sports Bar.

Other establishments didn't see as much scarlet and gray as they would have liked. However, takeout business was brisk.

But any green on a day they wouldn't normally open is causing bars across town to put this New Year's night as a win.

