Residents near Southwyck hopeful neighborhood will turn around

By Melissa Voetsch email | bio

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Folks living in near the Southwyck Mall area hope to see their neighborhood turn around with help from the Bell administration.

As Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner's days as mayor come to a close, residents looks forward to a fresh start.

Dave Lemon, heads of the Regan Woods Neighborhood Association, has over 100 folks attending the group's monthly meetings.

Lemon says his neighborhood sits literally at the crossroads of a very important part of Lucas County: the intersection of Toledo, Maumee and Springfield Township

He says neighborhood pride is the best thing Toledo residents can offer city planners as they try to move forward.

"This particular partnership is the neighborhood, the ownership and the relevant government officials."

The energy and vibrancy of the neighborhood are what sold Dennis and Cindy Aboo on their home two years ago. They were also attracted by the beautiful view from their home's back window.

But they say support from neighbors is also important. "We have instances where neighbors have called if it didn't quite look right. They've been taken care of immediately and not turned into some big problem," said Cindy Aboo.

