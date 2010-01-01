Crash startles central Toledo residents

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A crash startled some Toledo residents after a van hit a pole at the intersection of North Detroit and Avondale in central Toledo Friday afternoon.

Police say the van somehow lost control and then snapped the pole in two.

No one in the neighborhood lost power because of the crash, but it certainly got folks attention.

One eyewitness says he heard a big boom and saw the pole flying and the van up in the front yard when he looked out a window.

Police are trying to figure out exactly what led up to the crash.