Halfway House director says miracles do happen

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – A halfway house responsible for saving many alcoholics lives has seen a miracle. They needed money to keep their gas on and WTOL viewers came to the rescue.

Mike, a man severe alcohol addiction, moved into Idle Time one year ago. He says he used to drink 20 to 30 beers a day. Now Mike is sober and says the credit goes to the alcohol and chemical dependency program at Idle Time.

The halfway house provides the service that has helped more than 15,000 people over the past 36 years

Idle Time Director Roy Adams told WTOL he needed help paying the center's gas bill as soon as possible. The center owes Columbia Gas just under $10,000

It's what happens in a troubled economy when operating costs go up, but donations decline.

Columbia Gas has been lenient, working with Adams to keep service on for the past two years. But if the club didn't make a $1,000 payment the next morning, they're were going to be cut off.

Adams had collected about $500, but was still short, so WTOL asked viewers for help.

Only a day later, Adams says he received a total of $1300 from viewers. "Yes, miracles do happen."

That's in addition to the money previously risen, so the center was able to pay their bill.

"I'm definitely happy. Had it not been for Channel 11, (we) probably wouldn't have gotten the $1,000 donation or the other money," said Adams.

However, Idle Times still has an outstanding balance, so they need more help from the public.

If you'd like to help out, you can drop off donations or call at 419-691-8882. All donations are tax deductible.

