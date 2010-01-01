Halfway House director says miracles do happen

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

By Mika Highsmith - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – A halfway house responsible for saving many alcoholics lives has seen a miracle. They needed money to keep their gas on and WTOL viewers came to the rescue.

Mike, a man severe alcohol addiction, moved into Idle Time one year ago. He says he used to drink 20 to 30 beers a day. Now Mike is sober and says the credit goes to the alcohol and chemical dependency program at Idle Time.

The halfway house provides the service that has helped more than 15,000 people over the past 36 years

Idle Time Director Roy Adams told WTOL he needed help paying the center's gas bill as soon as possible. The center owes Columbia Gas just under $10,000

It's what happens in a troubled economy when operating costs go up, but donations decline.

Columbia Gas has been lenient, working with Adams to keep service on for the past two years. But if the club didn't make a $1,000 payment the next morning, they're were going to be cut off.

Adams had collected about $500, but was still short, so WTOL asked viewers for help.

Only a day later, Adams says he received a total of $1300 from viewers. "Yes, miracles do happen."

That's in addition to the money previously risen, so the center was able to pay their bill.

"I'm definitely happy. Had it not been for Channel 11, (we) probably wouldn't have gotten the $1,000 donation or the other money," said Adams.

However, Idle Times still has an outstanding balance, so they need more help from the public.

If you'd like to help out, you can drop off donations or call at 419-691-8882. All donations are tax deductible.



