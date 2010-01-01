Does it Work: Best and worst products of the year - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Does it Work: Best and worst products of the year

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

(WTOL) - Lauren Keith decided to choose her favorite product of the year and look back at some of the worst products featured on Does It Work.

Lauren's favorite is the $10 Windshield Wonder. It surprised her and worked. It helps you clean your car's dashboard by reaching into the crevices that are so hard to get to. The micro fiber cloth doesn't even require a solution--just tap water.  You can check it out here to see it in action.

As for the worst products of the year, Keith says don't buy Wrecking Balm Tattoo Remover, Jupiter Jack, EZ Combs, Instant Egg Peeler or Point 'n' Paint. To see a recap of these failing products, check out the video on the right.

