Does it Work: Best and worst products of the year

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

(WTOL) - Lauren Keith decided to choose her favorite product of the year and look back at some of the worst products featured on Does It Work.

Lauren's favorite is the $10 Windshield Wonder. It surprised her and worked. It helps you clean your car's dashboard by reaching into the crevices that are so hard to get to. The micro fiber cloth doesn't even require a solution--just tap water. You can check it out here to see it in action.

As for the worst products of the year, Keith says don't buy Wrecking Balm Tattoo Remover, Jupiter Jack, EZ Combs, Instant Egg Peeler or Point 'n' Paint. To see a recap of these failing products, check out the video on the right.

