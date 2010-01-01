5 arrested in Lucas County for driving drunk

By Joe Stoll - bio | email

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Some folks New Year's Eve plans ended in jail because they chose to get behind the wheel drunk.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested five people in Lucas County for drunk driving between 7 p.m. Dec. 31 and 10 a.m. on New Years' Day.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Dan Arend says "the best part is removing a drunk driver from the roadway and save someone's life."

Arend believes the patrol would have caught more drunk drivers if more troopers were on the roads.

However, Arend warns drunk drivers if they weren't picked up, they could get caught in the future.

By the same token, cab drivers were also busy taking partiers home.

Chris Ball, who drives for Black and White, says partying passengers can be obnoxious, but sometimes they're "friendly, your occasional drunks."

This year, Black and White Cabs offered a program where one of their drivers took you home and another brought your car home. They fielded over 800 calls.

"I got family out there that party and I also have children, so I don't want to see either or get hurt," said Ball.

Cab drivers like Ball advise folks to put the cab company's number in their cell phone. "This way we can at least try to lower the DUIs," said Ball.



