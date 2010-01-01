City of Toledo's texting ban takes effect

By Colleen Wells - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The City of Toledo's texting ban took effect Jan. 1. It means police can pull over a driver if they're caught texting and driving.

First-time offenders could face up to $150 in fines. Folks caught a second time could be slapped with up to a $500 fine and 60 days in jail.

"Statistics are pretty clear. People that engage in that kind of activity, while they're driving, is in greater risk to themselves and to other drivers," said Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre.

Chief Navarre admits officers will not be devoting much time to enforce the new law.

"It's certainly not a priority for us to go out and issue a lot of citations for individuals who are in violation of the law. We hope the law itself will serve as a deterrent."

However, folks can still talk on their cell phones while driving and can pull over to text.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.