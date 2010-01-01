Person found dead in burning SUV in central Toledo

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A person was found dead in a burning SUV in central Toledo at Pelee and Midway Plaisance, off Dorr Street, around 4 a.m. Friday.

Toledo police responded to a car fire and found a victim inside the front of the car.

Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen several weeks ago and are calling the death suspicious.

Police say they don't know the age of the victim, race or gender at this point.

Investigators say an autopsy will be preformed Monday. They also say may need to check dental records to determine identification.

At this point, police are not calling the person's death a homicide, but a suspicious death.

There were 33 homicides in Toledo in 2009.

Call CrimeStopper at 419-255-111 with any information that could help police.