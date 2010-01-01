Many complain about Toledo's automated trash service

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Many Toledoans are complaining about the new automated trash service, but city administrators say much of the blame lies with residents.

Toledo Solid Waste Commissioner Julian Highsmith says many Toledoans are not properly using the new automated trash and recycling cans. He says cans are being put out with instruction booklets still attached.

"We're only a third into our automation switchover (and) we're having these problems… People are refusing to read the pamphlets or to put their containers out or call in for a bulky pick-up," said Highsmith.

Remember, if you have extra trash; call the city one day before your scheduled pick-up at 419-936-2511.