LeBron James celebrates birthday with star-studded bash

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - LeBron James celebrated his 25th birthday at Cleveland's BarRoom with fellow teammates, friends, family and some famous celebrities.

Buddy Jay-Z and wife Beyonce are rumored to be on James' guest list along with singer Usher.

The big bash, with the theme "The Dark Knight," kicked off around midnight New Year's Eve and wrapped around 3:30 a.m. The bar had a special liquor license that would have allowed them to serve until 6AM.

The birthday boy is also enjoying his huge game against Atlanta last night - finishing with 48 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Cavaliers have won six straight and 11 of their last 12.

(C) 2009 WOIO. All rights reserved.

