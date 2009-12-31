70-year-old dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Toledo

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A 70-year-old man was killed after being struck by two vehicles in north Toledo at the intersection of Cherry and Hillwood shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say Jose Rodriguez was hit by one vehicle and was laying on the ground when a second vehicle hit him.

He suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center where he died.

At this point, no charges are being filed.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.