Toledoans remember local milestones as decade ends

"The first thing that comes to mind is 9-11. It's one of those events in life that you don't forget where you were when it happened," David Stevens.

By Erica Shaffer - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - As 2009 ends, a new decade begins. A lot has happened in ten years -- events that have surprised, disappointed and changed the nation and the City of Toledo.

"The first thing that comes to mind is 9-11. It's one of those events in life that you don't forget where you were when it happened," David Stevens.

Other Toledo residents remember the Wars on Terror, Hurricane Katrina, the election of Barack Obama

Locally, the Glass City had it's own news milestones of the decade. The first pitch was thrown at Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo. Carty Finkbeiner came back as mayor, Detective Keith Dressel was killed and Father Robinson stood trial for the murder of a nun two decades before. More recently, the new Lucas County Arena opened and the H1N1 flu had people waiting in line for hours at vaccination clinics.

As for the biggest impact, many say it is the internet. They say social networking sites like MySpace, Facebook and Twitter have changed the way people communicate daily.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.