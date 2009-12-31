Toledo police capture 4 suspects in one night with snowy footprints

Sgt. Toney said, "It's kind of surprising you would go two to three houses down sometimes, break into somebody's house and go right back home."

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Police Sgt. Phil Toney says a fresh blanket of snow early Thursday led to the capture of men on the run in two separate incidents.

"We follow foot prints in the summertime. We follow them in the winter," Toney said.

The first incident occurred on Asbury at an address given to a Cottage Inn pizza delivery driver. She was robbed, and police followed prints to a house where police say the suspects had the pizza and the money. Police arrested 18-year-old Tyrie Silvera and a juvenile for aggravated robbery.

The two in that arrest only traveled through a few yards, Toney says. Police followed foot prints in the snow for three block to capture 19-year-old Evan Salisbury and 18-year-old Todd Gray the same night. The two face charges for breaking into an 84-year-old woman's home on Westway and stealing her purse.

Police were called when the elderly woman awoke from the draft of the open window. Once the footprints in the snow led to the suspects, police found latex gloves in their pockets to avoid leaving prints and snow-covered shoes.

The elderly victim was too shaken to be interviewed, but her daughter praised the police on a job well done.

Sgt. Toney said, "It's pretty easy once you know what you're looking for." He adds, "It's kind of surprising you would go two to three houses down sometimes, break into somebody's house and go right back home."

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.