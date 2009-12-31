2 things folks can do retroactively to save on taxes

Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.

Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

Give up the bad habits that drain your mental strength.

Give up the bad habits that drain your mental strength.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Despite pledge to boost diversity, Apple’s numbers have barely budged in past year

Despite pledge to boost diversity, Apple’s numbers have barely budged in past year

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

As tablet sales tank, Apple finds iPad success from an unlikely source

As tablet sales tank, Apple finds iPad success from an unlikely source

By Lauren Lowrey - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Tax time is fast-approaching, but just because folks didn't buy or spend something in 2009, doesn't mean it can't be claimed.

After all, there are a couple of ways folks can save money on their taxes even though 2009 is over.

This year, there are only two things folks can do to save money on their taxes retroactively, even though 2009 is over.

The first option: buy a home.

"The way it's written, you can purchase a home in 2010, and then take the credit on your 2009 taxes," said Danberry Realty's Vice President and Managing Broker Chris Hall.

Congress' extended the $8,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers and also passed a $65,000 incentive for current home-owners looking to move.

Both require a new home to be under contract by April 30. Once it's purchased, a homeowner can claim it on their 2009 taxes, even if they bought it the first few months of 2010.

The other way to save money is on retirement-contributions: namely for ROTH IRA or a traditional IRA. You can make those until April 15.

IRA contributions are capped at $5,000 for anyone under 50. The cap is $6,000 for anyone older.

It serves a very specific purpose for people, come tax-time.

CPA Financial Consulting Associates' Tom Baird, a CPA, says a major reason would be "if your tax bracket is going be higher in '09 than it would be in 2010."

Last minute contributions lower folks taxable income, which could help put someone in a lower tax bracket if they're straddling the line.

Below are some specific tips on contributing to retirement accounts and tax bracket information.

The Worker, Homeownership, and Business Assistance Act of 2009 extends the deadline for qualifying home purchases from Nov. 30, 2009, to April 30, 2010. Additionally, if a buyer enters into a binding contract by April 30, 2010, the buyer has until June 30, 2010, to settle on the purchase.

The maximum credit amount remains at $8,000 for a first-time homebuyer –– that is, a buyer who has not owned a primary residence during the three years up to the date of purchase.

But the new law also provides a "long-time resident" credit of up to $6,500 to others who do not qualify as "first-time homebuyers." To qualify this way, a buyer must have owned and used the same home as a principal or primary residence for at least five consecutive years of the eight-year period ending on the date of purchase of a new home as a primary residence.

For all qualifying purchases in 2010, taxpayers have the option of claiming the credit on either their 2009 or 2010 tax returns.

http://www.irs.gov/newsroom/article/0,,id=215791,00.html

Extra IRS information on IRA contributions:

http://www.irs.gov/retirement/article/0,,id=202510,00.html

Specific Tax Bracket Info for 2009:

There are 5 tax brackets, which vary based on your filing status.

The cut-offs for "married filing jointly" and "married filing separately":

$0 - $16,750 the tax is 10%

$16,750 - $67,900 the tax is 15%

$67,900 - $137,050 the tax is 25%

$137,050 - $208,850 the tax is 28%

$208,850 - $372,950 the tax is 33%

$372,950 (and above) the tax is 35%

The cut-offs for "single":

$0 - $8,350 the tax is 10%

$8,350 - $33,950 the tax is 15%

$33,950 - $82,250 the tax is 25%

$82,250 - $171,550 the tax is 28%

$171,550 - $372,950 the tax is 33%

$372,950 (and above) the tax is 35%

The cut-offs for "head of household":

$0 - $11,950 the tax is 10%

$11,950 - $45,550 the tax is 15%

$44,550 - $117,450 the tax is 25%

$117,450 - $190,200 the tax is 28%

$190,200 - $372,950 the tax is 33%

$372,950 (and above) the tax is 35%

Source: From the IRS.gov website

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.