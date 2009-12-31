In final interview as mayor, Carty says he delivered results

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Mayor Finkbeiner will complete his term of office Monday afternoon when Mike Bell gets sworn in. In a final interview from the 22nd floor of One Government Center, Finkbeiner reflected on the results he achieved as mayor and addressed both his supporters and those who tried to recall him.

Many have strong feelings about the mayor and about decisions he has made. When asked why he thinks he gets people so fired up, Finkbeiner said, "I've been living, ever since I was 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 years of age, with this personality that very easily fires people up to get behind something and just as equally fires people up to be in opposition to it."

In 2005, Finkbeiner ran on the slogan, "Carty gets results." He says he did deliver, given the economic circumstances. "I think 'yes' to answer your question. Under the circumstances and comparing Toledo to Detroit or Cleveland Pittsburgh or any major city, Carty got results."

Regarding the tough budget year of 2009, Finkbeiner said if he had to do it again, he would still lay off the police officers. He says the city would not have been able to get through this year without that necessary budget cut.

When asked what he would like to say to his detractors, Finkbeiner said, "Not a thing to my detractors. I would say to my supporters, 'Thank you very, very much.'"

As for the future of Carty Finkbeiner's role in the Glass City, he says he will assess where he can help on a part-time, volunteer basis.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.