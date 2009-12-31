Smart partying is changing the way New Year's eve is celebrated

By Dick Berry - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - It's a tradition to ring in the New Year with friends, but local business owners and managers say the way people do that celebrating is changing.

Hotel managers say the days of expensive holiday packages featuring food, entertainment and overnight accommodations in cities the size of Toledo are over. The Toledo Hilton is sold out for New Year's Eve, but it's full of people hosting or attending private events. The safety of choosing not to drive after drinking is a factor for the hotel room reservations. "You can literally take the elevator to your room upstairs," said Theresa Carroll with the Toledo Hilton.

Besides hotel rooms, many are simply choosing to entertain at home. Dec. 31 is one of the busiest days of the year at Paukens Wine and Liquor store in Maumee. Employee Tiffany Harder says people don't want to drive drunk. "I think that has a lot to do with it. I think they're aware the police are out there and enforcing it, so they're playing it safe."

