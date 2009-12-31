Toledo OVI arrests up, even without New Year's Eve checkpoints

Detective Mark Woodruff says checkpoints have not been used for New Years Eve in the past couple of years because they find it more effective to have mobile crews out.

By Tanieya Lewis - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Detective Mark Woodruff says checkpoints have not been used for New Years Eve in the past couple of years because they find it more effective to have mobile crews out.

Instead of checkpoints, they do what is called saturation patrol with 17 agencies on patrol including the the Lucas County OVI Task Force, the Lucas County Sheriff's Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement. The overtime paid to the oficers is funded by the National Traffic Safety Administration.

"Our goal is to have people make the right decision, to not go out and drink and drive. So we have the extra crews out as a deterrent," said Woodruff.

He says this approach has been working. Officers are making more OVI arrests while the number of deadly crashes has gone down.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.