Kimbler family to host fundraiser for premature twins

Mandy Kimbler died Thursday in a Toledo Hospital. The health department is urging all pregnant women and their spouses to get the H1N1 vaccine.

Twin boys born prematurely in October are home with their father after their mother, Mandy Kimbler, died a week after childbirth. Results are inconclusive on whether Kimbler died from complications of the H1N1 virus.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The family of Mandy Kimbler, who died a week after giving birth to premature twins, is holding a fund raiser for the surviving family. Kimbler died from flu-like complications. The Lucas County Department of Health says it is inconclusive whether the death was caused from the H1N1 virus.

"In the end, it was only a miracle that would have saved her, they told us. Unfortunately our miracle didn't happen," said Kimbler's cousin, Michelle Downes.

The twin boys were born 12 weeks early and spent their first two months in the hospital. They came home right around Christmas day to join their dad and 3-year-old sister.

Family members are urging all pregnant women to get the H1N1 vaccination. They are also hosting a spaghetti dinner and raffle on Jan. 9 to raise money for the continued healthcare needs of the twin boys. The fundraiser will take place at St. Clement Parish Hall from 4-9 p.m. There is also a fund set up in which donations can be made at any Fifth Third bank.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.