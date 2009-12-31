Osley arraigned in Woods beating death

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Terrance Osley was arraigned Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter for the beating death of 32-year-old Marland Woods outside Caesars night club.

The 20-year-old is being held on $150,000 bond and has another court appearance scheduled for Monday.

Earlier this month, police say was Woods was kicked and hit in the head after an incident that started in the downtown Toledo night club. Woods later died in the hospital.

