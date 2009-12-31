Library announces spring Authors! Authors! series

Suspense and thriller author Lisa Scottoline is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, May 12.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library has announced the authors who will speak at the spring Authors! Authors! series presented by The Blade.

The series kicks off with Mike Farrell, best known for portraying B.J. Hunnicutt in the TV series M*A*S*H. Farrell, now a human rights activist, film producer and author, is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, March 3, 2010.

African-American fiction author and publisher Carl Weber will speak on Wednesday, April 21. Weber is a New York Times and "Essence Magazine" best-selling novelist. His works include "The Preacher's Son," "So You Call Yourself A Man," and "Married Men." Weber is the founder and publisher of Urban Books and owner of Urban Knowledge, a chain of bookstores.

Suspense and thriller author Lisa Scottoline is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, May 12. She's the New York Times best-selling author of 16 novels, including her current work, "Why My Third Husband Will Be A Dog," a compilation of the columns she writes for the Philadelphia Inquirer titled "Chick Wit."

All Authors! Authors! events begin at 7 p.m. and are held at the Stranahan Theater Great Hall, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. Tickets are $10 per person, $8 for students. Tickets are available for purchase at all Toledo-Lucas County Public Library locations beginning Dec. 31 and are limited in quantity.

