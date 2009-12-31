U.S. Marshal Service looking for sex offender

(WTOL) - A convicted sex offender wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service walked away from federal supervised release.

Forty-seven-year-old Gerald Theis was convicted in 2006 for possession of child pornography and sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and 10 years of supervised released.

Theis is on the Seneca County sex offender registry.

If you have any information you're asked to call 1.866.4-wanted.

