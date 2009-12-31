Todd Tibbits named President/CEO for YMCA and JCC of Greater Toledo

From a news release:

The Board of Directors of the YMCA and JCC of Greater Toledo has named Todd Tibbits as the President/CEO of the organization, which serves more than 300,000 people annually.

Mr. Tibbits replaces Robert Alexander, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Mr. Tibbits will assume the President/CEO post on January 1, 2010. Mr. Alexander will remain with the organization as Director of the YMCA Foundation through his announced retirement date of July 31, 2010.

"Todd Tibbits is the ideal candidate to lead the YMCA into the future," said Lee Dunn, Trustee for Life and Chair of the CEO Search Committee. "He has established himself as a proven leader in our community, and is recognized around the country as among the best of the next generation of YMCA leaders."

Tibbits has been associated with the YMCA and JCC of Greater Toledo as the senior vice president of operations/COO since August 2006. Prior to that he served as the executive director for the Francis Family YMCA where he led the development of the 46,000 square foot facility. He also conceptualized and implemented the Youth Opportunities Program (YOP) in 2001. YOP, which is funded by Lucas County, has proven to be a model in community collaboration for the benefit of at-risk youth in Toledo.

Throughout Tibbits' 18 years of service to YMCAs in Lansing, New Orleans and Toledo, he has received numerous awards on the local and national level including: Young Leader Award, Spring Arbor University, 2007; the 20 Under 40 Leadership Award, 2005; Executive Director of the Year, 2001 and 2004; YMCA of the USA Civic Engagement Award, 2004; Rookie of the Year, Lansing YMCA, 1992; and Program Director of the Year, Lansing YMCA, 1993.

Tibbits is recognized by the YMCA of the USA as a Senior Director, Executive Development Program graduate, and faculty for YMCA of the USA. He serves as a national trainer for YMCA professionals.

Tibbits is a 1991 graduate of Spring Arbor University with a degree in Exercise and Sports Science. He received a master's degree in Organizational Management in 2008 from Springfield College which he attended as one of 20 YMCA directors in the nation who were awarded a John R. Mott Scholarship.

John Jones, President/CEO, Greater Toledo Urban League, commented, "Todd Tibbits is an excellent choice to lead the YMCA of Greater Toledo forward. In this environment of minimal resources and increased need, having a person with a broad vision, passion for this community and who understands the need to collaborate is crucial to the future success of this city and its most precious population - its youth. We look forward to working with Todd and the YMCA."

"The YMCA made a strong commitment to its future by selecting Todd Tibbits as its new leader," said Bill Kitson, President/CEO, United Way of Greater Toledo. "Todd has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking collaborative spirit which is necessary to navigate today's non-profit landscape. I am excited about our continued partnership."

The YMCA and JCC of Greater Toledo, a 12-branch association with a $30 million annual budget, employs more than 1,800 people and serves more than 300,000 individuals annually, including over 2,000 in daily child care programs.