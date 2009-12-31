Casino developer closes deal on site in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Developers of four new Ohio casinos have completed a deal to buy a 44-acre site for a casino in Toledo.

Penn National Gaming Inc. said Wednesday it plans to open the Toledo casino in the second half of 2012. The site for the new casino is along the Maumee River, near downtown Toledo.

Ohio voters approved a ballot issue that allows for the construction of casinos in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo.

