Rush Limbaugh admitted to Honolulu hospital

HONOLULU (AP) - Rush Limbaugh's radio program says the conservative talk show host is resting comfortably at a Honolulu hospital where he was taken with chest pains.

The program said in a statement Wednesday that Limbaugh appreciates people's prayers and well-wishes. The statement says Limbaugh will keep people updated via rushlimbaugh.com and his radio program.

Limbaugh's chief of staff Kit Carson says Limbaugh is currently on a vacation that started Dec. 23 and that's due to last through Jan. 4. He had no information on whether this schedule would change.

Limbaugh's three-hour weekday show is heard on some 600 radio stations across the country, and more than 14 million people listen to him at least once a week.

