Walbridge soldier glad to be home

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A local soldier is glad to be home in time for the new year.

Evan Schramm arrived at Toledo Express Airport around 6:30 Wednesday evening. He's a specialist with the 1483rd Transportation Company based in Walbridge.

Right now he's stationed in Taji, Iraq and can't say much about his mission. But he sure is glad to get this holiday break

"It's the best feeling in the world. I mean, I'm very close to my family so it's good to be home," Schramm said.

He left for Iraq in September and will be home for about two weeks before heading back.

