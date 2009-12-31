Check out programs to help get you home safely on New Year's Eve

Because Thursday's high temperature will likely be above freezing, snow will melt. It could freeze again going into New Year's Eve night.

By Jonathan Walsh - email

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Tonight is New Year's Eve, so we thought we'd let you know there are some programs available to help you get home from your party safe and sound.

Andrew Davis is a taxi driver with Black & White Transportation. He'll be ferrying people home so they don't drink and drive.

"I'd rather them be safe and not get DUI and go to jail," Davis said.

Black & White won't be offering free rides, but it does have a program that dispatches two drivers -- one to drive you home, the other to drive your car home.

Another option is ABCO Services, which is offering free car towing if you've had too much to drink. A good idea, considering that last year, 10 people were killed in car crashes over the holiday weekend and 83 percent of the fatal crashes were drunk driving cases.

State troopers say extra patrols will be out. Their advice is to designate a driver, have a plan before you go out and remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving.

ABCO SERVICES: http://www.abco-services.com/

D&L Towing: Edison Kendall - 419.902.6465 -- New Years Eve Night- 11:30pm-3am - offering to tow drivers and their vehicles for free so that they do not have to drive while under influence. He will go anywhere in Toledo.

