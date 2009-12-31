Lake-effect snow forecast for parts of Michigan

Forecasters say cold Arctic air sweeping across the upper Great Lakes' relatively warm waters will generate lake-effect snow over southwest Lower Michigan and the western Upper Peninsula.

The National Weather Service says up to 25 inches of snow could fall by Saturday morning on higher terrain in Ontonagon and Gogebic counties in western Upper Michigan. Areas farther inland from Lake Superior could receive four to 12 inches.

Up to 20 inches could fall on higher terrain in Houghton County, with five to 10 inches possible elsewhere. Up to a foot of snow could fall in neighboring Keweenaw County, with up to six inches in Baraga, Marquette and Alger counties.

The weather service says 12 inches of snow could accumulate by Sunday night in Berrien County along southern Lake Michigan. Eight to 12 inches of snow is possible in neighboring Cass County.

